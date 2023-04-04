HUDDERSFIELD TOWN and Rotherham United's Championship survival hopes have been handed a boost following the news that rivals Reading have been deducted six points.

Select Car Leasing Stadium, home of Reading FC. Picture: Getty.

As a result, the Royals have dropped down to 20th place in the second-tier table with their points total now reduced to 40, with the Millers, who currently have 41 points, moving up a position as a result.

The Berkshire club, now fifth from bottom, are now just a point above the Terriers, who currently occupying the final relegation slot. Both have played 39 matches

Third-from-bottom Huddersfield host the Royals on the final day of the season.

Reading have been docked the points after breaching a business plan with the English Football League.

The plan was put in place last season when the Royals were docked six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules in 2021-22.

A statement from the independent Club Financial Reporting Unit read: "Reading Football Club will be deducted six points from the 2022/23 Championship table, after the Club admitted that it has failed to comply with the budget restrictions imposed, following a previous breach of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (P&S).

"The points deduction is an activation of a suspended six-point penalty, which was set out in the terms of an Agreed Decision between Reading and the EFL in November 2021.

"The EFL has been notified and will apply the sanction with immediate effect.

"This is the first time a Club in the EFL has been subject to a review by the newly formed independent Club Financial Review Panel (CFRP), chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC, which considers matters put forward by the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU).