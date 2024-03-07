On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, pick over the bones of another surrender at Bramall Lane by Sheffield United – a ‘dreadful’ performance against Arsenal seeing them crash to a 6-0 defeat on Monday.

Also, they discuss why Leeds are so well-positioned for their push for automatic promotion from the Championship and how Sheffield Wednesday – under the excellent Danny Rohl – have given themselves an excellent chance of avoiding relegation from the second tier after such a pitiful start to the campaign.

Andre Breitenreiter’s impressive start at Huddersfield Town also comes under the spotlight as do Bradford City’s fading play-off chances in League Two following their derby stalemate with Doncaster Rovers.

PLUS Stuart and Leon pick their respective Team of the Week and Player of the Week …

