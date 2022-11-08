Duane Holmes knows the score as Huddersfield Town face up to their lack of goals

Duane Holmes knows he is more guilty than most, and determined not to feel sorry for himself but to do something about, starting at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

Since he came in as coach in September, Mark Fotheringham's focus has not unnaturally been on shutting the back door and recently his work has borne fruit.

The Terriers have conceded four goals in their last five games but they have yielded just four points because they have only scored one .

FORGOTTEN FEELING: Duane Holmes celebrates a goal for Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward in August

As an attacking midfielder, Holmes knows it is his job to do something about that.

“I’m not happy with my return up that end of the pitch," he admits. "Two assists and no goals is not good enough for this stage of the season and I’ll work as hard as I can to get those numbers up.

"There are people in the team who can score and create, it’s just about putting the ball in the net.”

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers was a case in point.

"Second half especially I think we did enough to get something from the game, but at some point we’ve got to start putting our chances away," admits Holmes. "We defended well, one lapse of concentration and (Ben Brereton Diaz) does what he’s good at.

“Every team will go through this patch where you’re struggling at one end of the pitch but I think we’d be a lot more disheartened if we weren’t making chances.

“It’s a results business so we can be frustrated all we want but we know the only thing that’s going to get us out of this is hard work. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve got to stand up and be counted and work as hard as we can.”

Etienne Camara's hip injury takes the number of Huddersfield players injured on Tuesday to nine, so it did not help when David Kasumu was suspended for the trip to Loftus Road because of his fifth booking this season.

