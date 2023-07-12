The clubs agreed a fee earlier this week with the 28-year-old heading over to Lancashire to complete a medical and finalise personal terms and the deal has now been signed off, with Terriers boss Neil Warnock admitting that the move will provide him with some ‘flexibility’ in the transfer market.

North End were keen on Holmes back in the January window, but a move never transpired.

The Wakefield-raised player - who rejoined Huddersfield for a second spell in the summer of 2021 - is well known to Preston boss Ryan Lowe from their time together as players at Bury,

Duane Holmes, pictured celebrating with Danny Ward after netting in Huddersfield Town's win over Stoke City last August. The midfielder has now joined Championship rivals Preston North End.

Holmes made 29 appearances for Town last season, but injuries ensured that he featured just once during Warnock's 'Great Escape' in a thrilling final third of 2022-23.

He came off with an ankle injury in the 4-2 win over Middlesbrough on April 1.

Warnock said: “We all wish Duane the best of luck at his new club.

“He’s been very unlucky with injuries since I came back to Huddersfield, so I’ve not been able to work with him that much.

"We have good competition for places in that area of the pitch and his departure gives us more flexibility in the market this summer, too.