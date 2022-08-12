Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also now possesses internationals from Iran, Turkey, Colombia and the Ivory Coast and as squads go, the Tigers have rapidly become one of the most eclectic in the EFL.

Harmony and togetherness in a dressing room is as vital as talent over the course of a long nine-month slog of a Championship season. It can be lost as quickly as it is constructed if you are not careful.

That is why pre-season work at City was every bit as important in terms of building bonds and relationships between players as it was to develop tactical understanding.

It will remain a work in progress for a good while yet. But a few extras at the club’s Cottingham training base are helping out in that regard away from the training pitch each day.

Ingram told The Yorkshire Post: “To be fair, to all the lads who have come in, their basic English is very good, so communication isn’t a problem.

“We are also doing lots of stuff outside of training. We have got a ping-pong and a pool table here, so we are all bonding and getting to know each other.

“You have got to know each other’s quirks and what people like and don’t like, especially on the pitch. Because you can give someone the ball on their weaker foot for example and they won’t be able to deal with it as well.

“But we have had a really good pre-season (bonding) and it is only going to get better from here.”

On the pitch, a few good early results doesn’t half help in that regard.

The sight of the overwhelming majority of the 16,667 crowd at the MKM Stadium going home happy in City’s home opener when a last-minute goal from one of the new marquee arrivals in Jean-Michael Seri saw the hosts beat Bristol City 2-1 represented an encouraging start.

There will be a discernible feel-good vibe and expectation when those in amber and black converge for the game against relegated Norwich City tomorrow.

What will really test this new-look dressing room who have lost big voices this summer in the shape of George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood is when times are tougher and it’s backs against the wall on the equivalent of ‘a rainy night in Stoke’ or somewhere.

That is when you find true identity.

For the time being, a few home wins early on for City – who did not win in front of their own supporters until October 2 last season – will do nicely.

Ingram added: “It can build a bond in the dressing room and with the fans as well. They were brilliant in that first game.

“They really got behind us when we were 1-0 down and got us over the line.

“It would be really good if we could get a few more wins and positive results at home.

“There is an excitement and a few more thousand at the stadium which is nice. We need to keep getting the results to keep the buzz.”

If owner Acun Ilicali has his way, then a few more players could well arrive from the continent between now and September 1.

Adama Traore, a Malian international, should be formally announced shortly. City also want Brentford striker Halil Dervişoğlu, a Turkish international, and Greek winger Dimitris Pelkas, who plays for Fenerbahce.

So far this summer, Hull have already brought in two other players from the Istanbul giants in the shape of midfielder Ozan Tufan and young forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Doğukan Sinik and Benjamin Tetteh have also arrived from Turkish football, coming from Antalyaspor and Yeni Malatyaspor respectively, while Colombian forward Óscar Estupiñán has experience in Turkey with Denizlispor.

Observing financial fair play rules, should City be successful in bringing in several more marquee players, may yet mean that they could yet be tempted to cash in on Jacob Greaves.

The defender is wanted by Middlesbrough, who retain a strong interest in the player, despite seeing their advances rebuffed thus far.

Head coach Shota Arveladze remains comfortable regarding the situation and is effusive in his praise of City’s vice-captain for his attitude and professionalism amid ongoing speculation.

Greaves, whose contract expires next summer – with City having a one-year option – has rejected fresh terms at the club.

Arveladze commented: “I am still comfortable because seeing him playing and training gives me a good feeling and he is the second captain of the team and the kid who grew up here and knows this club and place.

“He has a one-year contract plus an option with the team.

“There are some things which may not finish now, but I believe in one month or two month’s time that isn’t going to come and then we will find the best solution.

“Because generally if someone is going to leave, he is going to leave anyway.

“The main point is that it does not affect his game or his training sessions which he does very well and I am happy to have him here.