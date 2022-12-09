THE COLD snap has resulted in the first casualty to the weekend programme in Yorkshire with FC Halifax Town's scheduled National League home game with Barnet on Saturday being called off on Friday morning due to a frozen pitch.

The Shaymen will announce the new date in due course.

Freezing temperatures, which have seen weather warnings extended across areas of the UK, are starting to affect the weekend programme of EFL and National League fixtures.

Accrington's scheduled League One home game with Portsmouth was also postponed on Friday morning following a pitch inspection, with an EFL-listed referee has deemed the playing surface to be unplayable.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Carlisle United will hold a pitch inspection at lunch-time before deciding whether their League Two derby with Cumbrian rivals Barrow will take place at Brunton Park.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Town have issued a request for volunteers to help clear frost covers from the club's pitch at 7.45am on Saturday morning ahead of their scheduled home game with Northampton Town.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 1pm.

Alongside Halifax's National League game, the match between Gateshead and Dagenham and Redbridge has also been postponed.

Keep logging onto the Yorkshire Post website for updates.

List of Yorkshire games on Saturday.Championship

Rotherham United v Bristol City (12.30pm) ON.

Middlesbrough v Luton Town ON.

Sheffield United v Huddersfield Town ON.League One

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday ON.

Oxford United v Barnsley ON.League Two

Newport County v Doncaster Rovers ON.National League

