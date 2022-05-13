Here are the best from all of today’s Championship rumours.

13th May 2022 - Championship rumours

Nathan Baxter hasn’t ruled out a return to Hull City if Chelsea decide to sell the goalkeeper this summer.

The 23-year-old spent this season on loan at the MKM Stadium, making 16 Championship appearances and picking up an impressive seven clean sheets in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers are reportedly eager to do a deal with the Blues to bring Baxter back to Yorkshire and are preparing for discussions with the Premier League club.

Meanwhile in Barnsley, the football club announced yesterday there would be a major backroom shake-up, with Paul Conway, Chien Lee, Dickson Lee and Grace Hung all leaving, while Jean Cryne and her son James jas joined the board.

The pair are wife and son to the late owner Patrick.