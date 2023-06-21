THE NUMBERS for Thursday afternoon's Carabao Cup first-round draw in 2023-24 - which involves ten Yorkshire clubs - have been confirmed.

The round one draw will take place live on Sky Sports at 2.30pm.

A total of 36 fixtures will be drawn for round one, with all 72 EFL clubs, including newly promoted Notts County and Wrexham, in the draw.

The 12 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, with the other eight top-flight starting in round three.

The first-round draw will see teams drawn in northern and southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place in the week commencing August 7.

Meanwhile, the EFL Trophy group stage draw will take place live on Sky Sports at 11.30am, also on Thursday.

Sixteen invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective northern and southern section groups, with the 48 EFL clubs in League One and Two having been placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.

All EFL clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages, with under-21 teams away from home in all three fixtures.

The 'invited' under-21s teams are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Spurs, West Ham and Wolves.

Groups will consist of three EFL clubs and an invited side.

In the northern section, Barnsley and Bradford City will compete in Group F with Grimsby.

