EFL postponements: The Championship, League One and League Two games off this weekend

Several games in the EFL have already fallen victim of the latest cold snap with games across the Championship, League One and League Two hit with postponements.

Last weekend, Barnsley’s trip to Oxford United was one of three games called off in League One last Saturday while three matches were postponed in League Two, including Harrogate Town’s home game against Northampton.

As it stands, all games in the EFL involving Yorkshire sides are going ahead. However, several games across the Football League have already been postponed.

Peterborough United’s home game with Shrewsbury Town was the first League One match to be called off before Port Vale took the step of calling off their clash with Accrington Stanley. Luton Town’s scheduled Championship meeting with Millwall on Sunday has already been waved off due to the weather.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Detail of the official Puma Sky Bet EFL match ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on August 1, 2022 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In League Two, just four games are going ahead as it stands with AFC Wimbledon v Stevenage, Colchester United v Salford City, Hartlepool United v Newport County, Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town, Stockport County v Gillingham, Tranmere Rovers v Crawley Town and Walsall v Crewe Alexandra postponed.

Bradford City have announced that a pitch inspection will take place at Valley Parade ahead of their planned clash against Rochdale tomorrow afternoon. A club statement read: “There will be an official pitch inspection at the University of Bradford Stadium - at 11.00am tomorrow - ahead of City’s scheduled visit of Rochdale. Frost covers have been on at Valley Parade for the past 11 days, with every effort made by club grounds staff to ensure the fixture is playable.

“However, with sub-zero temperatures of up to -7°C overnight this week, match officials have deemed it necessary to inspect the playing surface before allowing the game to be played. Bradford City AFC will endeavour to keep supporters informed, and provide an update on the fixture as early as possible tomorrow.”