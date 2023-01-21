News you can trust since 1754
EFL postponements: The Championship, League One and League Two games off this weekend - as Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster matches postponed

A number of fixtures across the football league have fallen victim to the latest cold snap with frozen pitches forcing a number of games to be postponed.

By Ben McKenna
2 minutes ago

Two Yorkshire clubs in Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers have seen their respective games called off with fixtures in all three EFL divisions not going ahead today. Below are the games postponed this weekend, with Bradford City’s fixture with Carlisle United also called off following a pitch inspection.

Championship

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town – OFF

A number of EFL matches have fallen victim to frozen pitches. Picture: Ashley Allen/PA
League One

Bristol Rovers v Wycombe – OFF

Lincoln v Burton – OFF

Morecambe v Port Vale – OFF

League Two

Bradford City v Carlisle – OFF

Doncaster v Tranmere – OFF

Northampton v Mansfield – OFF

Walsall v Swindon – OFF

Crewe v Stockport – OFF

Sutton v Crawley – OFF

