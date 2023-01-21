Two Yorkshire clubs in Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers have seen their respective games called off with fixtures in all three EFL divisions not going ahead today. Below are the games postponed this weekend, with Bradford City’s fixture with Carlisle United also called off following a pitch inspection.
Championship
Blackpool v Huddersfield Town – OFF
League One
Bristol Rovers v Wycombe – OFF
Lincoln v Burton – OFF
Morecambe v Port Vale – OFF
League Two
Bradford City v Carlisle – OFF
Doncaster v Tranmere – OFF
Northampton v Mansfield – OFF
Walsall v Swindon – OFF
Crewe v Stockport – OFF
Sutton v Crawley – OFF