EFL results: Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town win; Bradford City draw; Sheffield Wednesday beaten

A late goal from Sam Winnall saw Oxford beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2.

The Owls took an early lead through midfielder Barry Bannan in the seventh minute, but Oxford were level when Matt Taylor headed in on the stroke of half-time.

Josh Windass struck on the hour to restore Wednesday’s lead, only for Oxford to immediately equalise straight from the kick off when Taylor bundled the ball in.

With just six minutes left, substitute Winnall nodded in from a corner to ensure all three points for the home side.

Rotherham beat Cheltenham 1-0 with a first-half goal from Michael Smith.

Elliot Embleton’s strike shortly before the break proved enough for Sunderland to see off Pompey at the Stadium of Light, and they sit a point ahead of the Millers.

Doncaster Rovers hauled themselves off the bottom after pulling off an unlikely 1-0 win at play-off hopefuls MK Dons with a 41st-minute goal from Joe Dodoo.