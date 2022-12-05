The EFL has said it will work to accommodate changes to kick-off times this weekend to allow fans attending matches enough time to get home and watch England’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

The European nations set up a mouth-watering last-eight clash with respective wins over Poland and Senegal on Sunday and will now face off for a place in the semi-finals in Qatar on Saturday at 7pm.

The Championship makes its full return to action this weekend with Sheffield United hosting Huddersfield Town at 3pm on Saturday while Middlesbrough are at home to Luton Town. Rotherham United welcome Bristol City to South Yorkshire with their fixture kicking off at 12.30pm.

In League One, Sheffield Wednesday make the long trip to Exeter City while Barnsley face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Harrogate Town have a home game with Northampton Town which they have moved to a 1pm kick-off while Doncaster Rovers are on the road at Newport County.

An England supporter holds a replica of he World Cup trophy ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

