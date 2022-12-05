The European nations set up a mouth-watering last-eight clash with respective wins over Poland and Senegal on Sunday and will now face off for a place in the semi-finals in Qatar on Saturday at 7pm.
The Championship makes its full return to action this weekend with Sheffield United hosting Huddersfield Town at 3pm on Saturday while Middlesbrough are at home to Luton Town. Rotherham United welcome Bristol City to South Yorkshire with their fixture kicking off at 12.30pm.
In League One, Sheffield Wednesday make the long trip to Exeter City while Barnsley face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Harrogate Town have a home game with Northampton Town which they have moved to a 1pm kick-off while Doncaster Rovers are on the road at Newport County.
The EFL has told clubs that it will work to make changes to kick-off times so fans can watch England in action in Qatar – as long as both clubs mutually agree to the change. Bradford City and Hull City are unlikely to face any changes to their fixtures as both clubs are in action on Sunday.