The Football League says it will "consider all available options" to get Reading owner Dai Yongge out of the League One club.

After Reading's weekend game against Port Vale was abandoned because of a pitch invasion by supporters protesting against Yongge's ownership, the League took the unusual step of issuing a statement fiercely critical of him, rather than focussing on fans who committed a criminal offence out of a frustration they share.

The League has docked Reading 16 points for financial offences in the last two years, and was frustrated when an independent commission declined their request late last year to disqualify him from being a director in their competition.

"As Reading FC supporters are only too aware, it has in recent months become increasingly clear that Mr Dai Yongge is no longer in a position – or does not have the motivation – to support the club financially as he did following the change of control in 2017," began the statement.

Dai was instead fined in December for once more failing to deposit 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill, and now it has been revealed he failed to do so again on Friday. He has failed to do so for four months.

As a result, the fine imposed last month has increased by £50,000 to £80,000.

"His continued failings mean that once again the club's hard-working staff have no reassurance as to payment of wages and demonstrates a clear disregard for his obligations as a director of the club," continued the statement.

"In respect of this issue, the League will now consider all available options it has under the Regulations and will have no hesitation in bringing further charges against Mr Dai.

ANGER: Reading fans invade the pitch 16 minutes into Saturday's game against Port Vale

"In the meantime, and for the sake of the future of Reading FC, its staff, supporters, and local community we urge Mr Dai either to fund the club adequately or to make immediate arrangements to sell his majority shareholding to appropriate new owners so everyone can move forward with renewed optimism."

The League offered to help both parties in any potential purchase.

The board will meet later this week to discuss events on Saturday, and it was stressed that the protestors committed a criminal offence which "puts the safety of all participants at risk."

The League also said on Monday afternoon it has arranged to meet representatives of a number of Reading supporters groups within the next 24 hours.