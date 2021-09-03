Huddersfield Town triggered a one-year extension in Mbenza’s contract at the end of last season in the hope of finding a buyer for the winger, but the player still remains with the club days after the window shut.

With the 25-year-old not in the Terriers’ plans for the season, Mbenza could seek to move abroad to countries such as Turkey, Portugal or Russia - where the window is still open.

If the attacker is unable to find a new club in the near future, then he may be forced to stick with Huddersfield and prove himself to Carlos Corberan until at least January.

Here is the best of today’s rumours...

1. Serie A striker rejected move to Nottingham Forest According to Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola’s agent, the 25-year-old rejected a move to Nottingham Forest this summer. Fulham and West Brom were also reportedly keen on the forward. (Football League World) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales

2. Former Portsmouth and Swindon Town man placed on transfer list Grimsby Town have placed 33-year-old Danny Rose on the transfer list, with the midfielder not part of Paul Hurst’s plans this season. Rose most recently played for Portsmouth and Swindon Town. (Grimsby Live) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Bournemouth among clubs to have bid rejected for Leeds United striker Bournemouth was reportedly one of the clubs to see their bid rejected for Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood over the summer. The striker was on the radar of six Championship clubs. (Football Insider) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Rovers hopeful of free agent signing in coming days Richie Wellens has admitted he is hopeful of a free agent signing for Doncaster Rovers over the next few days. He has claimed that one striker is close to joining the club. (Doncaster Free Press) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales