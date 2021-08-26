Bournemouth have enjoyed a steady start to the season, drawing two and winning two. However, a 6-0 defeat to Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday may unnerve them ahead of their trip to Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Hull will be hoping for their first home win over the season after falling to defeat against Derby County and QPR at the MKM Stadium in recent weeks.

The home side last faced the Cherries in the Premier League in 2017, where the Igers came out 3-1 winners.

We have gathered the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Fulham show interest in signing Manchester United defender Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United’s Phil Jones to Craven Cottage. The centre-back has struggled with injuries and fitness issues in recent years. (90min) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Middlesbrough to miss out on Dutch winger French side Stade Reims have reportedly hijacked Middlesbrough’s deal for winger Mitchell Van Bergen. The 21-year-old had been on the verge of joining the CHampionship side this summer. (Football Insider) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth confirm they aren’t in the race to sign Wigan Athletic target Pompey have confirmed they aren’t in the running to sign Bristol City defender Taylor Moore. Wigan Athletic now face competition from Hearts for the 24-year-old’s signature. (Edinburgh Live) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4. Charlton Athletic £200k bid for Gillingham midfielder rejected Charlton Athletic have seen their £200,000 bid for Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey rejected. The 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Gills. (Football Insider) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales