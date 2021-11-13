EFL Trophy draw: Who Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town will face

The draw has been made for Round Two of the Papa John's Trophy, with four Yorkshire sides progressing to the knockout stages.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 2:37 pm
PAPA JOHN'S TROPHY: The draw for Round Two was held on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United earned home ties after topping their groups and will both face League Two opposition.

The Owls will host Hartlepool United while the Millers will welcome Port Vale to South Yorkshire.

Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town will be away from home for their first games of the knockout stages after finishing as runners-up in their groups.

Rovers will travel to fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra while Harrogate will make the trip to Tranmere Rovers in all-League Two affair.

Ties will be played the week commencing November 29.

