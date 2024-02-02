EFL Trophy semi-final draw: Who have Bradford City been drawn against?

The last remaining League Two side have been drawn at home in the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, a competition they have never won.

Wycombe are the next lowest-ranked team left, with play-off contenders Blackpool and Peterborough United facing off at Bloomfield Road in the other semi-final.

The Bantams were last at Wembley in the 2017 League One play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Milwall.

The game will be played in the week commencing February 19.