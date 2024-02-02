EFL Trophy semi-final draw: Who have Bradford City been drawn against?
Bradford City will host Wycombe Wanderers this month for the right to play at Wembley for the first time since 2017.
The last remaining League Two side have been drawn at home in the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, a competition they have never won.
Wycombe are the next lowest-ranked team left, with play-off contenders Blackpool and Peterborough United facing off at Bloomfield Road in the other semi-final.
The Bantams were last at Wembley in the 2017 League One play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Milwall.
The game will be played in the week commencing February 19.
The final is not until April 7.
