Leeds United’s stadium Elland Road has been named an Asset of Community Value (ACV) by Leeds City Council.

The ground has been placed on the council’s ACV list following a nomination from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST), which was backed by the club.

Elland Road was named as an ACV in late 2017, although assets only remain on the list for five years as per the terms of the Localism Act 2011. Following the recent expiry of the listing period, a fresh nomination was made that has been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACV status means that should an owner decide to sell the asset, the local community will normally be given the opportunity to bid for it on the open market.

The ground has been placed on the council’s ACV list following a nomination from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST), which was backed by the club. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council can confirm that Elland Road has been included in its list of Assets of Community Value following a nomination by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

“As is standard procedure, the nomination was carefully assessed by the council according to criteria set out in the Localism Act 2011. When those criteria are met, as they were in this case, then the building or piece of land in question becomes an Asset of Community Value.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "Elland Road is part of the fabric of life in our city, so I’m delighted that it has once again been confirmed as an Asset of Community Value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a season ticket holder, I know how much the ground means to all Leeds fans. It’s seen plenty of ups and downs over the years, but it is our home and long may it remain so.