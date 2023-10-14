Emmaneul Osadebe's extra dimension delights Kevin McDonald as his winning start as caretaker manager continues

Kevin McDonald was pleased to see Emmanuel Osadebe add an extra dimension to Bradford City.

Whilst Harry Lewis in particular was keeping hosts Wimbledon at bay on Saturday's League Tow encounter, substitute Osadebe scored the only goal of the game.

It gave caretaker manager McDonald his third win in as many matches in temporary charge.

It was his decision to bring Osadebe on for the ineffective Adam Wilson which turned Bardford's day - they had not had a shot on target at that point - but the Scot was taking none of the credit.

MATCH-WINNER: Emmanuel Osadebe

“Nah, definitely not," he said. "Manny’s done well – he did well when he came on last week.

“That’s what Manny brings to the team. When you get him at it and get him flying, he brings a different dimension to what we’ve got.

“You saw that. He can play one touch, he can dribble, he can finish. He’s got it all.

“I’m delighted for Manny. He’s obviously had a tough time at the start of the season not being in the team much.

“But he’s come in and done well.”

It was Osadebe's second goal in as many games for Bradford, although his first was tarnished when he ended the Football League Trophy win at Grimsby Town early, courtesy of a red card.

Bradford failed in their attempt to overturn the dismissal, but bans incurred in the Trophy only apply in that competition.

It was far from a perfect performance, but that only added to McDonald's satisfaction.

“Certain parts of the performance were below par at times but on the whole, especially the second half, I thought we put our own dimension on the game," he said.

"They had to dig in, at times through our own errors and wrong-doing.

“But sometimes that’s the best way to win a game of football. I used to love winning 1-0 and grinding it out.

“Sometimes it’s a second-ball game, sometimes long ball, I thought on the whole we were good throughout the course of it. But at times we were way off and that showed.

“They are going to create chances, of course. They’re going to lump the ball forward as every team would do, including ourselves.

“We rode our luck at times but on the whole it was a good performance.”

The win will only increase the clamour for McDOnald to take the job full-time. He is reluctant to take anything away from making the most of his playing career.

“We’ve played three games and won all three but you won’t see me getting carried away," he said.

“I’ve never got carried away as a player and again as a caretaker manager. We’re here to do a job on behalf of the club and that’s what we’ll do until told otherwise.

"I've enjoyed a lot of it, probably 75 per cent of it.

"There's huge frustrations to it. I posed the same frustrations (to the bench) wen I played on Tuesday night with the little details but it's been an enjoyable experience fior sure.

"If we'd lost three I might not be saying that but we've won three.