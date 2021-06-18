England s only changes are, as expected, at full-back, where Liam Shaw and European Cup winner Reece James replace Sheffield's Kyle Walker and former Barnsley loanee Kieran Trippier.

On the face of it, the pair should give the Three Lions more attacking thrust from those positions, where England should be at a numerical advantage with Scotland playing 3-5-2.

John Stones and Kalvin Phillips keep their places, and Harry Maguire is back on the bench alongside fellow Sheffielder Dominic Calvert-Lewin and current Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

RECAL: Chelsea right-back Reece James

Kieran Tierney's return to fitness and Scott McTominay dropping into the back three have cost Leeds United captain Liam Cooper his place in the Scotland team,but the most exciting bit of team news from their perspective is that McTominay's switch has made space for exciting Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour to come into the midfield.

But it is not all about shutting the back door from Steve Clarke with former Sheffield United striker Che Adams freshening up the forward line. Current Blade John Fleck is on the bench.

Victory will confirm England's place in the last 16 after starting with a win over Croatia. Scotland are looking for their first points in the tournament.