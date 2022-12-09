England manager Gareth Southgate has taken extra security measures at his Yorkshire home in the wake of an incident at Raheem Sterling’s family property last week.

The Chelsea winger left the England training base ahead of Sunday’s 3-0 win over Senegal due to an incident at his home in Surrey, with the former Liverpool and Manchester City player concerned for his family’s welfare.

Sterling joined back up with the Three Lions squad on Friday, with Southgate preparing his side for a World Cup quarter final against France on Saturday night. The England boss was supportive of Sterling’s decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2018 World Cup, ex-Leeds United midfielder Fabian Delph left Russia to attend the birth of his third child. Following the incident at Sterling’s home, Southgate revealed he had taken extra safety measures at his home in Harrogate.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, speaks during the England Press Conference at the Main Media Center on December 09, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a long discussion with Raheem on the morning of the game. I don’t think I should go into every little detail. What I heard was enough concern that he had for his family, that it was the right thing for him to go home. He’s travelled back last night, he’s back with us,” said Southgate.

“You know as a manager that if a player is not in the right space to play in the game and needs that time. I had it with Delphy (Fabian Delph) in Russia, in different circumstances, because his wife was giving birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know that you want them really around for the game, but if they have got other things going on in their life that are difficult to be dealing with in that moment, I think any modern workplace has got to understand those things.

“I could relate to it because I’ve had to put extra security at home because pictures of my house have been published through this tournament. My wife was concerned about that. None of that is helpful. These are the sorts of spin-offs you have when you are involved with England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Gareth Southgate (R), Head Coach of England, and Steve Holland, Assistant Coach of England look on during the England training session on match day -1 at Al Wakrah Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

“So, I could totally understand where Raheem was in terms of feeling the need to look after his family at that time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate confirmed that Sterling will play a part against France but was unable to confirm in what capacity the Chelsea forward will be involved.

“He wanted to train today. Normally we wouldn’t do that having been on a long flight, but it was a lighter session, so no risk with doing that,” added Southgate on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll be involved tomorrow, but what that looks like we’ve yet to decide because we’ve not been able to see him on the training pitch, so really hard to tell what his level is.