The Chelsea winger left the England training base ahead of Sunday’s 3-0 win over Senegal due to an incident at his home in Surrey, with the former Liverpool and Manchester City player concerned for his family’s welfare.
Sterling joined back up with the Three Lions squad on Friday, with Southgate preparing his side for a World Cup quarter final against France on Saturday night. The England boss was supportive of Sterling’s decision.
During the 2018 World Cup, ex-Leeds United midfielder Fabian Delph left Russia to attend the birth of his third child. Following the incident at Sterling’s home, Southgate revealed he had taken extra safety measures at his home in Harrogate.
“I had a long discussion with Raheem on the morning of the game. I don’t think I should go into every little detail. What I heard was enough concern that he had for his family, that it was the right thing for him to go home. He’s travelled back last night, he’s back with us,” said Southgate.
“You know as a manager that if a player is not in the right space to play in the game and needs that time. I had it with Delphy (Fabian Delph) in Russia, in different circumstances, because his wife was giving birth.
“You know that you want them really around for the game, but if they have got other things going on in their life that are difficult to be dealing with in that moment, I think any modern workplace has got to understand those things.
“I could relate to it because I’ve had to put extra security at home because pictures of my house have been published through this tournament. My wife was concerned about that. None of that is helpful. These are the sorts of spin-offs you have when you are involved with England.
“So, I could totally understand where Raheem was in terms of feeling the need to look after his family at that time.”
Southgate confirmed that Sterling will play a part against France but was unable to confirm in what capacity the Chelsea forward will be involved.
“He wanted to train today. Normally we wouldn’t do that having been on a long flight, but it was a lighter session, so no risk with doing that,” added Southgate on Friday.
“He’ll be involved tomorrow, but what that looks like we’ve yet to decide because we’ve not been able to see him on the training pitch, so really hard to tell what his level is.
“He’s not been with us, in terms of on the pitch, since Saturday, so we’ll just have to assess that. But really pleased he’s back and of course he is an important player for us.”