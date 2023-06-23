On this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss England’s return to action in the European Championship qualifiers before returning to the domestic scene with the latest situation at Elland Road for relegated Leeds United and the latest news on any potential takeover as well as their search for a new manager.
They also discuss the changes at Huddersfield Town before turning their attention to the shock departure of Darren Moore from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week.
