THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss England’s return to action in the European Championship qualifiers before returning to the domestic scene with the latest situation at Elland Road for relegated Leeds United and the latest news on any potential takeover as well as their search for a new manager.

They also discuss the changes at Huddersfield Town before turning their attention to the shock departure of Darren Moore from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

.