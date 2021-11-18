England reach 2022 Qatar World Cup, new bosses at Barnsley and Middlesbrough and draw specialists Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City – FootballTalk Podcast

We’ll also cast our eye over the forthcoming weekend of fixtures involving Yorkshire’s clubs, as well as discussing the most signifiant events to have occurred while players were away on international duty, most notably, the appointment of Poya Asbaghi as the new head coach at Barnsley and the announcement of former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder as the successor to Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough.
Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to air their views on all of the above ... and a little more besides.
