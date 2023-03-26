Coach Simon Rusk told his England Under-19s players they must start games with more urgency after putting the defence of their European Championship in peril.

The Young Lions faced Iceland in the second of three elite round qualifying group matches top of the table after beating Hungary.

But their possession football lacked cutting edge on Saturday until Iceland took a 50th-minute lead from the penalty spot, and it proved decisive, with Orri Oskarsson's the only goal at Rotherham United's New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a good lesson for the lads," said Rusk. "When you're facing a very resolute, well-organised team you need that urgency and you've got to maintain it with and without the ball. We probably didn't do that well enough and it influenced the result.

"They've got some qualities and their directness caused us problems we perhaps didn't get to grips with. We huffed and puffed and had some good chances but didn't make the breakthrough.

"We haven't played well so we've got to win the next game (against Turkey in Chesterfield on Tuesday) playing well."

Ben Nelson, on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Leicester City, was substituted after 33 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's maybe a bit of tightness in his calf," said Rusk, who was without Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi through suspension.

LESSONS: England Under-19 coach Simon Rusk

Nelson left on crutches.

Gyabi's club-mate Sonny Perkins was a late substitute.

"He's had a heavy schedule and he'd been out injured a few weeks before," explained Rusk. "Four games in 10 days is a big ask."