The Lionesses need just a point against the Women’s Asian Cup champions on Tuesday to clinch top spot in Group D, but will have to find a solution for key midfielder Walsh, who was ruled out of at least this clash with an undisclosed knee problem.
A scan on Saturday afternoon confirmed the 26-year-old had not hurt her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in England’s 1-0 victory over Denmark and will remain at their Terrigal base camp for further assessments, but that remains the extent of what Wiegman would disclose.
She said: “Keira is OK. We said that it’s not an ACL and we can’t give you more information. She will not be available tomorrow, and actually we are really only focused on the game tomorrow and after that we will continue what we do.”
Pressed further and asked if there was still hope Walsh could feature again in the World Cup, Wiegman reiterated: “We are just now focusing on China, she’s not available for China, let’s just keep it that way so far.
“I think we have a strong enough team, I think every game we want to be at our best and we know she is not available.
“We had a group of 23, so now we have a group of 22 and we have found solutions, so we’ll show that tomorrow.”
Georgia Stanway, part of Wiegam’s immediate solution against Denmark by dropping back when Manchester City’s Laura Coombs came on, said: “She (Keira) is in good spirits and we’ve heard from her today and she’s doing well and we just want to support her as much as we can. Like Sarina said, there’s 22 of us now that have got to step up.”