Harry Kane missed a late penalty as England’s World Cup dreams ended in a heartbreaking defeat to reigning champions France in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward scored from the spot in the second half after Aurelien Tchouameni’s stunning strike had put France ahead. Olivier Giroud headed France back in front before Kane missed the opportunity to haul England level.

Here’s how the Three Lions players rated in the quarter-final clash…

Advertisement Hide Ad

JORDAN PICKFORD: Not a lot he could do about either goal and made a smart couple of stops on what was his 50th cap. 7 (out of 10).

England's John Stones, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Declan Rice during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KYLE WALKER: With all the talk ahead of the game centred on his personal duel with Mbappe, the full-back put in a shift to keep the France forward quiet. 7.

JOHN STONES: Ended the evening limping out of the contest in what could be seen as a personification of the night for England. 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARRY MAGUIRE: Hit the post with a second-half header and the winning goal took an unwitting deflection off the Manchester United skipper. 6.

LUKE SHAW: Tough defensive task to shackle Dembele and more nervy than usual. 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's Harry Maguire appears dejected following defeat after the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

DECLAN RICE: Thrived in the midfield battle with Antoine Griezmann and snuffed out so many potential France attacks. 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JORDAN HENDERSON: The Liverpool skipper was full of running and remains a trusted lieutenant of Southgate’s on the pitch. 7.

JUDE BELLINGHAM: Another strong showing for the teenager who was England’s player of the tournament. 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BUKAYO SAKA: Seemingly targeted by the France defence and fouled almost constantly, including for the first penalty, and caused plenty of problems with his runs. 7.

PHIL FODEN: Caused the odd problem for France but was not as involved as England needed him to be. 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARRY KANE: Levelled for England with a penalty that saw him equal Wayne Rooney’s all-time goalscoring record but then blazed over a second spot-kick. 5.

SUBSTITUTES

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAHEEM STERLING (for Saka, 79): Did not get a chance to really run at the France defence. 6.

MASON MOUNT (for Henderson, 79): An instant impact when he was fouled for England’s second penalty. 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Foden, 83): Arguably introduced too late into the tie and sent a last-gasp free-kick inches over the top. 6.