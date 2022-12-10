The Tottenham Hotspur forward scored from the spot in the second half after Aurelien Tchouameni’s stunning strike had put France ahead. Olivier Giroud headed France back in front before Kane missed the opportunity to haul England level.
Here’s how the Three Lions players rated in the quarter-final clash…
JORDAN PICKFORD: Not a lot he could do about either goal and made a smart couple of stops on what was his 50th cap. 7 (out of 10).
KYLE WALKER: With all the talk ahead of the game centred on his personal duel with Mbappe, the full-back put in a shift to keep the France forward quiet. 7.
JOHN STONES: Ended the evening limping out of the contest in what could be seen as a personification of the night for England. 6.
HARRY MAGUIRE: Hit the post with a second-half header and the winning goal took an unwitting deflection off the Manchester United skipper. 6.
LUKE SHAW: Tough defensive task to shackle Dembele and more nervy than usual. 6.
DECLAN RICE: Thrived in the midfield battle with Antoine Griezmann and snuffed out so many potential France attacks. 8.
JORDAN HENDERSON: The Liverpool skipper was full of running and remains a trusted lieutenant of Southgate’s on the pitch. 7.
JUDE BELLINGHAM: Another strong showing for the teenager who was England’s player of the tournament. 7.
BUKAYO SAKA: Seemingly targeted by the France defence and fouled almost constantly, including for the first penalty, and caused plenty of problems with his runs. 7.
PHIL FODEN: Caused the odd problem for France but was not as involved as England needed him to be. 6.
HARRY KANE: Levelled for England with a penalty that saw him equal Wayne Rooney’s all-time goalscoring record but then blazed over a second spot-kick. 5.
SUBSTITUTES
RAHEEM STERLING (for Saka, 79): Did not get a chance to really run at the France defence. 6.
MASON MOUNT (for Henderson, 79): An instant impact when he was fouled for England’s second penalty. 6.
MARCUS RASHFORD (for Foden, 83): Arguably introduced too late into the tie and sent a last-gasp free-kick inches over the top. 6.
JACK GREALISH (for Stones, 90): On for his injured team-mate. N/A