Gareth Southgate says England’s World Cup quarter-final with France in Qatar will be a “step up” from everything his side has faced so far.

The Three Lions topped their group with a 6-2 win over Iran and 3-0 success over Wales, along with a 0-0 draw against the USA to earn seven points from nine to set up a last-16 tie with Senegal.

After withstanding some early pressure from the African champions, the Three Lions struck twice before half time to claim a 3-0 victory on Sunday – with France, the reigning champions, now standing in their way of a place in the last four.

“You know, this is the acid test for us,” the England boss told BBC Radio 5 Live.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Jude Bellingham of England celebrates the goal of Jordan Henderson of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“We know it’s a step up from everything we’ve had so far. But the team have garnered so much experience in the last few years. They’re playing with confidence.

“We look threatening, we’re scoring goals, another clean sheet, which was really pleasing to see. So, we’re in a good place, but we know the level of the opposition as well.”

Ahead of the quarter-final tie, we run through everything you need to know to keep up with the action.

When is it?

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Harry Maguire of England celebrates with team mates after his captain Harry Kane of England scores their teams second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The fixture will be played on Saturday, December 10 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What time does it start?

The fixture kicks off at 7pm in the UK, which is 10pm local time in Qatar.

How can I watch it?

ITV will show coverage of the game from 6pm. The match can also be streamed via the channel’s on-demand service ITVX (formerly the ITV Hub).

Is there radio coverage?

For anyone who plans to be on the road during the game, they can listen to commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. The coverage begins at 12pm, with the BBC stations also providing live commentary of the other quarter final match on Saturday.

Who will England play in the semi-final if they beat France?

Two of the the quarter-final ties are yet to be decided meaning a number of possible opponents await the Three Lions if they can knock the holders out. One of Morocco, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland will reach the last four on England’s side of the draw.

