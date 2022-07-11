England v Norway: Lionesses boss plays down Euro 2022 pressure talk

Wiegman’s counterpart Martin Sjogren said in his pre-match press conference at the Amex Stadium that he felt Norway were “definitely” the underdogs going into the Group A meeting with the Euros hosts, adding: “I think England is one of the big favourites for the tournament.

“I think England feels quite a lot of pressure from being at home, being one of the favourites.”

Wiegman’s press conference followed, and when she was asked about Sjogren’s comments and if it was fair to say all the pressure was on England, she said: “I don’t think so.

England manager Sarina Wiegman. Picture: PA

“I think Norway has to win too, to be top of the group. We want to win. It’s easy to say that the pressure is on.

“We know what we want – we want to play our best game, to entertain, and of course to win games.

“Our next game is tomorrow against Norway, so we want to win that game, and that is what we are talking about – develop our style of play, play our best game, do our best, and then we see what that brings us.”

England defender Millie Bright, from Sheffield, said: “We know what to expect from these games, it’s tournament football, there’s always going to be pressure, that’s just the element of playing in a major tournament.

“But like Sarina said, our focus remains on ourselves and being fully prepared, which we are and ready for the battle tomorrow.”

England – three places above Norway in the world rankings at eighth – opened their Euros campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria last Wednesday at Old Trafford, with a competition-record crowd of 68,871 in attendance.

Sjogren, whose team beat Northern Ireland 4-1 at St Mary’s the next day, also on Sunday said he thought “there was a lot of nerves playing into” England’s performance in Manchester.

Asked about that, Wiegman said: “Again, you’re talking about someone who is saying something about us, who hasn’t been with the team and the process, but that’s OK - and it’s nice that they’re trying to put pressure on us. We’re just working on our game and how we want to play.”