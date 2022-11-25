Boos greeted the final whistle as England blew their chance to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase with a match to spare in a turgid 0-0 draw with the United States.

Monday’s 6-2 thumping of Iran represented their best start to a major tournament, but Friday’s loose and lacklustre performance brought Gareth Southgate’s side back down to earth.

The US maintained their unbeaten record against England on the world stage and went close to winning Friday’s Group B clash in Al Khor, where Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in an ultimately scoreless encounter.

Here, we rate the performances from Southgate’s side on Friday night.

England's forward #09 Harry Kane (2nd R) greets England's goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford (2nd L) at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

JORDAN PICKFORD: Beaten by a Christian Pulisic strike that cannoned off the crossbar but rarely worked beside that moment. 6 (out of 10).

KIERAN TRIPPIER: Scrappy and loose in possession, given Gareth Southgate’s options at right-back, his place in the side could come under threat. 5.

JOHN STONES: Did not take enough chances to bring the ball out from the back but was largely solid defensively. 6.

HARRY MAGUIRE: A decent display to mark his 50th cap, the Manchester United skipper made some crucial clearances when the United States were on top. 7.

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Jordan Pickford (L) and Jordan Henderson of England applaud fans after the 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

LUKE SHAW: Not as marauding as in the opening match but not found wanting at the back. 6.

DECLAN RICE: A shield in front of the back four and did his defensive duties well without really being able to charge forward enough. 6.

JUDE BELLINGHAM: Clearly highlighted as the dangerman by the US, who did a great job of stagnating his influence on proceedings. 5.

MASON MOUNT: Always trusted by Southgate but was poor in possession. Did test Matt Turner with England’s only shot on target in the first half, though. 5.

BUKAYO SAKA: After his brace against Iran there were big expectations of the Arsenal forward but, like his team-mates, he failed to repeat those highs. 5.

RAHEEM STERLING: Nothing like the impact he had in the win over Iran despite a couple of flashes. 5.

HARRY KANE: Fit to captain the side but forced to drop so deep to be in the game his goal threat diminished as the clock ticked by. 5.

SUBSTITUTES

JACK GREALISH (for Sterling, 68): A couple of bursts of excitement and energy but not enough to drag England to victory. 5.

JORDAN HENDERSON (for Bellingham, 68): An experienced head brought on by Southgate but not a very dynamic change. 5.