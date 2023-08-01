England can book their place in the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday lunchtime.

Sarina Wiegman’s team need a draw against China in Adelaide to secure safe passage into the last 16 as Group D winners.

Even a defeat could see them go through although they will be banking on goal difference and Denmark not thrashing Haiti in the other Group D finale.

When is England v China?

England's midfielder Georgia Stanway (L) and Denmark's midfielder Karen Holmgaard fight for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group D match (Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The fixture will take place on Tuesday, August 1, and the action will get underway at 12pm BST. Denmark’s meeting with Haiti in the other Group D game will also commence at 12pm.

Where is England v China being held?

The match will be held at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

Can I watch England v China on TV?

Fans can cheer on the Lionesses live on ITV1 with the coverage beginning at 11.15am. Commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Should England qualify, who do they play next?

If England draw or beat China they will top Group D and will face Group B runners-up Nigeria in the next round on Monday, August 7, 8.30am BST.