Sarina Wiegman’s team need a draw against China in Adelaide to secure safe passage into the last 16 as Group D winners.
Even a defeat could see them go through although they will be banking on goal difference and Denmark not thrashing Haiti in the other Group D finale.
When is England v China?
The fixture will take place on Tuesday, August 1, and the action will get underway at 12pm BST. Denmark’s meeting with Haiti in the other Group D game will also commence at 12pm.
Where is England v China being held?
The match will be held at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.
Can I watch England v China on TV?
Fans can cheer on the Lionesses live on ITV1 with the coverage beginning at 11.15am. Commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Should England qualify, who do they play next?
If England draw or beat China they will top Group D and will face Group B runners-up Nigeria in the next round on Monday, August 7, 8.30am BST.
If England lose and finish second in the group, they will move on to face co-hosts Australia next Monday, August 7, 11.30am BST.