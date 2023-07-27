England Women are set to return to World Cup action in Sydney.

Australia’s most populous city will be play host to England’s second group stage fixture against Denmark, in which the Lionesses could book a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

They kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti, securing three points courtesy of Georgia Stanway’s first-half penalty and an inspired display from goalkeeper Mary Earps.

A win over Denmark could send England through to the next stage of the World Cup if China do not emerge victorious against Haiti. Here are all the details you need ahead of the crucial fixture.

England Women are set to return to action. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

When is England v Denmark?

The fixture will take place on Friday, July 28 and the action will get underway at 9:30am BST. China’s meeting with Haiti will then commence at 12pm.

Where is England v Denmark being held?

The match will be held at Sydney Football Stadium, also known as the Allianz Stadium.

Can I watch England v Denmark on TV?