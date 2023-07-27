All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

England Women v Denmark Women: How to watch Lionesses in action on TV as Sarina Wiegman's side target last 16 of World Cup

England Women are set to return to World Cup action in Sydney.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST

Australia’s most populous city will be play host to England’s second group stage fixture against Denmark, in which the Lionesses could book a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

They kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti, securing three points courtesy of Georgia Stanway’s first-half penalty and an inspired display from goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A win over Denmark could send England through to the next stage of the World Cup if China do not emerge victorious against Haiti. Here are all the details you need ahead of the crucial fixture.

Most Popular
England Women are set to return to action. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty ImagesEngland Women are set to return to action. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
England Women are set to return to action. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

When is England v Denmark?

The fixture will take place on Friday, July 28 and the action will get underway at 9:30am BST. China’s meeting with Haiti will then commence at 12pm.

Where is England v Denmark being held?

The match will be held at Sydney Football Stadium, also known as the Allianz Stadium.

Can I watch England v Denmark on TV?

Fans can cheer on the Lionesses while watching the action live on BBC One, with commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live. The action can also be streamed on the BBC Sport website and build-up begins at 9am.

Related topics:EnglandDenmarkChina