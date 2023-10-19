England's Euro 2024 dream, saluting Jude Bellingham, Danny Rohl's tough road ahead at Owls and reasons to be cheerful at Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers - FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, YP football writing duo Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess England’s latest international break, one which saw them qualify for Euro 2024 with an international break.
They also discuss the confirmed appointment of Danny Rohl as the successor to the axed Xisco Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday and whether he will succeed in turning the Owls’ poor Championship season around.
And in League Two, they discuss the turnaround in form of Bradford City under caretaker boss Kevin McDonald, while the steady improvement for Doncaster Rovers continues to take shape under Grant McCann.
