THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, YP football writing duo Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess England’s latest international break, one which saw them qualify for Euro 2024 with an international break.

They also discuss the confirmed appointment of Danny Rohl as the successor to the axed Xisco Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday and whether he will succeed in turning the Owls’ poor Championship season around.

And in League Two, they discuss the turnaround in form of Bradford City under caretaker boss Kevin McDonald, while the steady improvement for Doncaster Rovers continues to take shape under Grant McCann.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.