All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

England's Millie Bright voices frustration over lack of VAR consistency at international level

Millie Bright said it was “mind-blowing” that VAR was not used in England’s 2-1 Nations League defeat against the Netherlands.
By Phil Medlicott, PA
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:42 BST

Lieke Martens’ opener for the hosts would have been disallowed for offside if VAR had been in operation, as Danielle van de Donk took part in the build-up after returning from an offside position.

But VAR is not mandatory in the Nations League group stages – it is at the discretion of the host nation – and the Lionesses also had two goals struck off for offside, neither of which could be confirmed by VAR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the defeat England captain Bright, 30, was quoted on the BBC website as saying: “This is international football and we do not have VAR in a competitive international game, which is mind-blowing.

Most Popular
England's Millie Bright and Katie Zelem show their disappointment after conceding against the Netherlands in a 2-1 Nations League defeat on Tuesday Picture: Rene Nijhuis/PAEngland's Millie Bright and Katie Zelem show their disappointment after conceding against the Netherlands in a 2-1 Nations League defeat on Tuesday Picture: Rene Nijhuis/PA
England's Millie Bright and Katie Zelem show their disappointment after conceding against the Netherlands in a 2-1 Nations League defeat on Tuesday Picture: Rene Nijhuis/PA

“There is no consistency. It is always frustrating (to not have VAR). We push the level of the game to be so high and professional, yet we sometimes have VAR, and sometimes we don’t and sometimes we have goal-line technology.

“It is really unfortunate that these are still huge decisions that are incorrect. That’s where we as players have to keep speaking about it, we have to step up, and we have to demand better, and demand more.”

After Alessia Russo’s 64th-minute equaliser, England were then punished after losing possession in the 90th minute as Alex Greenwood gave the ball away and Martens fed substitute Renate Jansen, who rifled past Mary Earps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England manager Sarina Wiegman also expressed her frustration at Netherlands’ first goal with Danielle van de Donk seemingly in an offside position before assisting Martens.

“When they scored their first goal, we didn’t do well, we didn’t play well, but it’s so obviously offside,” said Weigman, following only the third defeat of her 41-game England tenure.

“That needs to be seen. I think the standards of the game are getting higher and higher, so (having VAR) would absolutely help. It’s just a little bit disappointing.

“(It is) a tough one to take and a very, very unnecessary one. The first half they were the better team.

“Second half, we totally dominated the game, and of course we scored one goal – but before that we got lots of huge opportunities, too.”

Related topics:VARMillie BrightEnglandNetherlands