You would also not necessarily expect a side who are without a win in all competitions in 10 games to be positive in any sort of way either.

It is testament to the individual and collective mindset of Rotherham United's players that they head south to fellow strugglers QPR with some hope and it is not manufactured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is chiefly down to a bold attacking performance, albeit with the cruellest of finales, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss at an automatic promotion chaser in Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Towns' Ali Al Hamadi (left) and Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

The Millers, whose situation at the foot of the table looks forlorn, gave it a real go. It was a performance which spoke volumes about their character amid tough times and what they have got in the dressing room and was well received from supporters.

Hakeem Odoffin, one of the club's consistent performers this season and a scorer at Portman Road in midweek, said: "We all have a job to do and all have the enthusiasm and resolve to keep the same energy levels for every game we play.

"I am more than prepared for a fight, but also to put in good performances and our best foot forward to get the right results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to look at the positives, see what we have done well and what we can improve on.

"There’s definitely a basis and building blocks and it’s putting everything on top of it and coming together.

"There’s definitely signs, but the bottom line is we want points.

"It (Saturday) is another opportunity to perform and get points on the board.

"Every fixture has potential to get points, regardless of who we are playing.