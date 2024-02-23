'Enthusiasm', 'resolve' and 'fight': Hakeem Odoffin makes Rotherham United vow amid testing Championship times
You would also not necessarily expect a side who are without a win in all competitions in 10 games to be positive in any sort of way either.
It is testament to the individual and collective mindset of Rotherham United's players that they head south to fellow strugglers QPR with some hope and it is not manufactured.
It is chiefly down to a bold attacking performance, albeit with the cruellest of finales, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss at an automatic promotion chaser in Ipswich Town.
The Millers, whose situation at the foot of the table looks forlorn, gave it a real go. It was a performance which spoke volumes about their character amid tough times and what they have got in the dressing room and was well received from supporters.
Hakeem Odoffin, one of the club's consistent performers this season and a scorer at Portman Road in midweek, said: "We all have a job to do and all have the enthusiasm and resolve to keep the same energy levels for every game we play.
"I am more than prepared for a fight, but also to put in good performances and our best foot forward to get the right results.
"We have to look at the positives, see what we have done well and what we can improve on.
"There’s definitely a basis and building blocks and it’s putting everything on top of it and coming together.
"There’s definitely signs, but the bottom line is we want points.
"It (Saturday) is another opportunity to perform and get points on the board.
"Every fixture has potential to get points, regardless of who we are playing.
"Obviously, if we can get three points from a team around us, it puts us in good stead."