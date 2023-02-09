Erik ten Hag makes 'unacceptable' claim after Leeds United end Manchester United's Old Trafford winning streak

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag branded his side’s start to each half in their draw with Leeds United as “unacceptable” after the Whites ended the hosts’ 13-game win streak at Old Trafford.

Leeds went 2-0 ahead in the game after Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors in front after just 55 seconds with a precise finish from the edge of the area before Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half following a shot from Crysencio Summerville.

The Whites have not a won a league game at Old Trafford since 1981 – they did secure a famous FA Cup win in 2009 – but Man United ended their hopes of a victory with two goals in eight minutes from Marcus Rashford and substitute Jadon Sancho.

“If you start each half the way we did, it’s unacceptable,” reflected Ten Hag at full time. "That’s really frustrating [to concede two goals] and unacceptable.”

He added: "It was the truth that we start each half we are not ready. I started my talk in half-time with, ‘Hey, come on guys, we are not ready. Make sure when we go out for the second half we are ready, maybe equalise and then you will win the game’.