Euro 2020: How many England players risk suspension against Ukraine? The players who need to avoid a yellow card and when bookings reset

England set up a last-eight clash with Ukraine after a memorable 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley while Andriy Shevchenko's side scored in stoppage time in the second half of extra time to beat Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips were all booked at Wembley on Tuesday evening, meaning one more yellow card could result in them missing a potential semi-final contest next week.

Phil Foden is the only other England player who has been booked at Euro 2020 after picking up a yellow card in the opening group game against Croatia.

Euro 2020 rules state that any player who is booked twice in two separate games will miss the next fixture, meaning Maguire, Rice, Phillips and Foden will need to avoid picking up a yellow card in Rome.

Yellow cards are wiped after the quarter finals meaning that the England players who have been booked once in the tournament will be given a clean slate if they reach the last four of the competition.

Rice was the first to pick up a booking against Germany after he brought down Leon Goretzka on the edge of the penalty area early in the contest. German players were appealing for harsher punishment at the time but with players covering, the referee felt a yellow card was apt punishment for the West Ham midfielder.

Phillips was next to go in the referee's book as he caught Toni Kroos late on the top of the foot in the closing stages of the first half. Maguire was then carded in the 77th minute for a foul on Joshua Kimmich.

BOOKED: Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips receives a yellow card against Germany. Picture: Getty Images.

England will meet Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-final if they beat Ukraine while Belgium take on Italy and Spain face Switzerland for a place in the last four.

Phillips and Rice have been key cogs in Gareth Southgate's system this tournament while Maguire's return for the final group game against Czech Republic gave England's defence an added boost. A suspension for any of the trio would be seen as a significant blow if England reach the last four.

Southgate is more equipped to cope with Foden's absence as he has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal to cover for the Manchester City star.

Other nations also have players who will be cautious to try and avoid picking up a yellow card. Switzerland have seven players on a booking while their midfielder Granit Xhaka has already been suspended for their quarter-final. England's opponents, Ukraine, have just two players on a yellow card.

TIGHTROPE: Declan Rice is booked against Germany after bringing down Goretzka in the first half. Picture: Getty Images.

Players on a yellow

Belgium: Alderweireld, Thorgan Hazard, Vermaelen

Czech Republic: Coufal, Hložek, Masopust

Denmark: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass

Italy: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina

Spain: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Rodri, Pau Torres

Switzerland: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär

Ukraine: Artem Dovbyk, Andriy Yarmolenk