Euro 2020, taking the knee, Bradford City’s Derek Adams PLUS Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday latest - FootballTalk Podcast

Host Mark Singleton is joined by The YP’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner to discuss the forthcoming Euro 2020 tournament, assessing the chances of all three home nations.

The pair also discuss the ongoing debate about players taking the knee, as well as looking at the recent appointment of Derek Adams as the new manager at Bradford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, last but by no means least, they look at the summer signings made so far by Huddersfield Town and wonder whether Sheffield Wednesday’s financial issues will ever go away.

.

Have a listen to the podcast by clicking the play symbol above, have a listen and post your own thoughts in the comments section below.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.