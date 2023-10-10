Euro 2028: UK and Republic of Ireland to host with Everton and Manchester City stadiums among proposed venues
UEFA has confirmed the bid has been successful, meaning Europe’s elite will do battle on British and Irish shores.
As part of the bid, 10 host stadiums were proposed and the list includes venues familiar with Premier League fans.
Among them are Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and what will soon be the new home of Everton.
Posting on X, UEFA said: “Euro 2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland!
“Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle.
“Congratulations to our confirmed hosts!”
UEFA also confirmed Euro 2032 will be co-hosted by Turkey and Italy.
Below is the full list of proposed venues for Euro 2028.
London, England – Wembley Stadium
Cardiff, Wales – National Stadium of Wales
Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park
London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Manchester, England – City of Manchester Stadium
Liverpool, England – Everton Stadium
Newcastle upon Tyne, England – St James' Park
Birmingham, England – Villa Park
Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Belfast, Northern Ireland – Casement Park