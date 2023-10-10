Euro 2028 will be hosted by the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

The UK and Republic and Ireland will host Euro 2028. Image: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

UEFA has confirmed the bid has been successful, meaning Europe’s elite will do battle on British and Irish shores.

As part of the bid, 10 host stadiums were proposed and the list includes venues familiar with Premier League fans.

Among them are Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and what will soon be the new home of Everton.

Posting on X, UEFA said: “Euro 2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland!

“Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle.

“Congratulations to our confirmed hosts!”

UEFA also confirmed Euro 2032 will be co-hosted by Turkey and Italy.

Below is the full list of proposed venues for Euro 2028.

London, England – Wembley Stadium

Cardiff, Wales – National Stadium of Wales

Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester, England – City of Manchester Stadium

Liverpool, England – Everton Stadium

Newcastle upon Tyne, England – St James' Park

Birmingham, England – Villa Park

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Aviva Stadium