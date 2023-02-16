Dyche is taking charge of his third game as manager of the Merseyside club having beaten Arsenal at Goodison Park in his first game before a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.
Leeds head to Goodison on Saturday but former Sheffield United striker Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to play a part. He missed the derby with Liverpool having featured in the previous five games.
The 25-year-old has struggled with a number of injury concerns over the last season a and a half and has scored one goal in 11 Premier League games this term.
Providing an update on his condition, Dyche said: "The root of the problem is pretty easy for the medical side of things, now it's just time to make sure his body is well. It is more important to focus on the other good players."
Ellis Simms led the line against Liverpool and a lack of options up front may leave Dyche to use the former Sunderland loanee in the same capacity against Leeds.
Everton will also be without James Garner and Nathan Patterson on Saturday. The pair are set to play for Everton’s Under-21s on Friday as they continue their respective recoveries.
Dyche added: "James Garner and Nathan Patterson will play for the U21s tomorrow which I'll watch. They're not ready for us yet but they've been back with us on the grass."