Everton manager Sean Dyche admits it is "improbable" that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Saturday’s relegation six-pointer against Leeds United.

Dyche is taking charge of his third game as manager of the Merseyside club having beaten Arsenal at Goodison Park in his first game before a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

Leeds head to Goodison on Saturday but former Sheffield United striker Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to play a part. He missed the derby with Liverpool having featured in the previous five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old has struggled with a number of injury concerns over the last season a and a half and has scored one goal in 11 Premier League games this term.

Everton manager Sean Dyche reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 13, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Providing an update on his condition, Dyche said: "The root of the problem is pretty easy for the medical side of things, now it's just time to make sure his body is well. It is more important to focus on the other good players."

Ellis Simms led the line against Liverpool and a lack of options up front may leave Dyche to use the former Sunderland loanee in the same capacity against Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton will also be without James Garner and Nathan Patterson on Saturday. The pair are set to play for Everton’s Under-21s on Friday as they continue their respective recoveries.