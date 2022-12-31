Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his loan spell at Sunderland ahead of Championship games against Middlesbrough and Rotherham United in January.

The 21-year-old was expected to spend the season with the Black Cats after joining on loan in the summer but will now return to Finch Farm on January 1

Simms scored seven goals in 17 matches for Sunderland, with two of those coming over the festive period in wins against Blackburn and Wigan. He also provided two assists.

The Wearsiders’ sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s website: “Ellis’ return to Merseyside is a real disappointment for us due to the shared progress that he and the club have made this season.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Ellis Simms of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is

a testament to (manager) Tony (Mowbray) and the wider staff – and of course to Ellis – that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment.”

Everton boss Frank Lampard revealed ahead of the Toffees’ trip to Manchester City on New Year’s Eve that the Toffees were considered bringing Simms back early from his loan.

“We have the ability to recall him and we are considering that. It will be my decision first and foremost," said Lampard on Friday.

"To give us possibly other options in an attacking sense. I think Ellis has done well there, he has scored goals. It was a loan to help his development to go to the Championship and he has done pretty well.

"That is helpful to us that he has games in his locker this year, we will look at that strongly. There is a balance of what is best for Ellis and clearly what is best for us and to get him in a position to be ready to come in and score goals.

"It is one question to be scoring in the Championship, another to be scoring goals in the Premier League as well. When we look at where we are at, and I am talking about options off the bench for us and options to start if someone shows himself. We have to look at everything in our hands and Ellis is our player.”