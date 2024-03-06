The Tigers academy graduate has seen his stock soar over the last 12 months, having become a key figure in a Tigers side targeting promotion to the Premier League.

Hull are currently in contention for a play-off spot but Greaves may get a top-flight opportunity even if the club fall short this term. According to the Daily Mirror, Everton are monitoring the commanding defender.

Hull City's Jacob Greaves is said to have attracted Premier League interest. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Toffees are said to be preparing to lose Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United among his admirers. Greaves is said to be in Everton’s thoughts as a potential replacement in the summer window.

The 23-year-old has previously been linked with West Ham United and Crystal Palace, although a permanent move away from the MKM Stadium has never materialised.

Losing Greaves would be a bitter blow for Hull and not just because he has proven to be so crucial for Liam Rosenior’s side. He is a homegrown talent and the son of former Hull defender Mark Greaves.