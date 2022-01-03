Every Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town player out of contract in the summer

The Blades have eight players in the final months of their current deals while the Terriers have six men whose contracts run out at the end of June.
There is the option for a further year with two of Huddersfield's out-of-contract stars while the other four are set to leave the club if new deals cannot be agreed.
Although, there remains plenty of time for discussions to be held.
None of the Blades' out-of-contract players have options to extend. The club may decide to release some or all of the crop of squad members whose deals expire in the summer but that remains to be seen.
Contract extensions can be agreed, signed and announced at any time throughout the season and are not restricted to the summer and window transfer windows.
Below, is every Huddersfield and Sheffield United player in the final year of their contract according to transfermarkt.co.uk.