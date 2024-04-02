With nine games left to play, the Blades currently sit rock-bottom of the league with a tally of 15 points. They are seven points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who sit just above the bottom three in 17th.

Wilder has made no secret of how crucial this summer will be for the club and reports have suggested a key appointment has been made in the recruitment department.

With the end of the season approaching, The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at 19 players who are reportedly out of contract in the summer and could depart Bramall Lane.

1 . Oli McBurnie Reports have suggested talks over a deal have taken place but there has been no announcement regarding the signing of fresh terms.

2 . Jayden Bogle Bogle has been a regular fixture for the Blades this season but his contract is reportedly up in the summer.

3 . George Baldock Chris Wilder has said there is thinking and talking to do when it comes to Baldock's future.