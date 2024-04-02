The Blades returned to the top flight last season, although have found life back in the Premier League tough. Paul Heckingbottom paid the price for a slow start with his job but his replacement, Chris Wilder, has not been able to ease relegation fears.
With nine games left to play, the Blades currently sit rock-bottom of the league with a tally of 15 points. They are seven points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who sit just above the bottom three in 17th.
Wilder has made no secret of how crucial this summer will be for the club and reports have suggested a key appointment has been made in the recruitment department.
With the end of the season approaching, The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at 19 players who are reportedly out of contract in the summer and could depart Bramall Lane.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.