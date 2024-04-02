Every Sheffield United player 'set' to leave in summer including Oli McBurnie and John Egan - gallery

Sheffield United look set for a summer of change, regardless of whether or not they retain Premier League status.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 17:03 BST

The Blades returned to the top flight last season, although have found life back in the Premier League tough. Paul Heckingbottom paid the price for a slow start with his job but his replacement, Chris Wilder, has not been able to ease relegation fears.

With nine games left to play, the Blades currently sit rock-bottom of the league with a tally of 15 points. They are seven points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who sit just above the bottom three in 17th.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Wilder has made no secret of how crucial this summer will be for the club and reports have suggested a key appointment has been made in the recruitment department.

With the end of the season approaching, The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at 19 players who are reportedly out of contract in the summer and could depart Bramall Lane.

Reports have suggested talks over a deal have taken place but there has been no announcement regarding the signing of fresh terms.

1. Oli McBurnie

Reports have suggested talks over a deal have taken place but there has been no announcement regarding the signing of fresh terms. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bogle has been a regular fixture for the Blades this season but his contract is reportedly up in the summer.

2. Jayden Bogle

Bogle has been a regular fixture for the Blades this season but his contract is reportedly up in the summer. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chris Wilder has said there is thinking and talking to do when it comes to Baldock's future.

3. George Baldock

Chris Wilder has said there is thinking and talking to do when it comes to Baldock's future. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The defender has not made a Premier League appearance since September due to injury.

4. John Egan

The defender has not made a Premier League appearance since September due to injury. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeaguePaul HeckingbottomOli McBurnieChris WilderNottingham ForestYorkshire PostBramall Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.