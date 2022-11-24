News you can trust since 1754
Ex-Aston Villa assistant set to leave Championship rivals of Sheffield United and join Scottish giants Rangers

QUEEN'S PARK Rangers' boss Mick Beale is set to join Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers as their new manager, according to reports.

By Leon Wobschall
2 hours ago

The former Ibrox assistant is the odds-on favourite to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst after he was sacked earlier this week.

talkSPORT claims they have had contact from Beale's club QPR saying they "expect" him to move back to the Scottish Premiership.

The 42-year-old, who was a key part of the Gers' success under Steven Gerrard, left his role as assistant to the Liverpool legend at Aston Villa to take charge at Loftus Road in the summer.

Mick Beal. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.
His team are seventh in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Rangers have started the process of dismantling Giovanni van Bronckhorst's backroom staff. The club are reportedly in talks to agree terminations with a number of their coaching staff.

Fellow Dutchmen Dave Vos and Roy Makaay are amongst those who look set to leave shortly.

Other names linked with the vacant Gers post have included Sean Dyche, Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl.

