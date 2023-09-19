Ryan Tunnicliffe had a loan stint at Oakwell in 2013, while he was still on the books of Manchester United.

Although he was released by the Red Devils in 2014, he went on to enjoy first-team football at clubs such as Fulham and Luton Town.

He left his most recent English club, Portsmouth, following the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

One of his Barnsley appearances came in an FA Cup defeat to Manchester City. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The 30-year-old has now agreed a deal with Adelaide that will see him link up with former Sheffield United forward Carl Veart, the club’s head coach.

Speaking via the official Adelaide website, Tunnicliffe said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed for United and it poses a great challenge and change for me after playing in England all of my life.

“I’ll be leaning on guys like Zach (Clough, English forward) to help get me settled and I can’t wait to play at Coopers Stadium which is one of the best grounds in the league and comparable to England I hear.

“You see more and more of the A-League over in the UK with plenty moving over all the time, so this seems like a natural fit for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Veart added: “Ryan has a wealth of experience in the game with a never-say-die mentality, and we’re really looking forward to his leadership and grit on the park this season.

“He is the perfect player for United as we feel he will fit the mould and physicality of the A-League perfectly.