Ex-Barnsley defender appointed as Luton Town manager ahead of Championship return against Middlesbrough

Luton Town have appointed former Barnsley and Wolves defender Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The former Watford and Forest Green Rovers boss succeeds Nathan Jones, who left Kenilworth Road for Premier League Southampton last week, ahead of their return to Championship action against Middlesbrough on December 10.

Edwards has been out of work since being sacked by Watford earlier this season after winning just three of his 11 games in charge. At Forest Green, he won the League Two title in 2021-22 while also winning manager of the month three times that campaign.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It’s a really exciting opportunity to manage this great football club and I can’t wait to get started,” Edwards, who played 17 times for Barnsley between 2011 and 2013, told the Luton website.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Rob Edwards, Manager of Watford, interacts with the crowd after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Watford at Ewood Park on September 13, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“From the outside, looking in at Luton Town, you see such a well-run football club, a club that’s growing, moving forward and competing at the right end of the Championship. It’s a club that did fantastically well last season and is doing so well now. When the opportunity opened up, straight away, you see there is a terrific group of players there and a club that’s only looking in one direction.

“Then, I come in and start meeting everyone, and you get such a warm feeling. You can see it’s a club that puts its people and supporters first. I feel a lot of positivity around the place, and I’m really thankful to be given the chance to be part of it.