Ex-Barnsley man tipped for shock Premier League move, Hull City line up January swoop for midfielder

Speaking after the game, Barnsley ace Cauley Woodrow hit back at supporters who let their displeasure with the side be known during the match, and said: “It is football. People are very fickle and it is unbelievable what people say.
“They are entitled to say whatever they want. But the people who know about football are the people that really matter in terms of opinions on me and the only people that I listen to and it is part of the game.”
“It is a good point. I know we need wins and three points, but in terms of performance, I don’t think that anyone can say we looked like a bottom of the league team.
“I think we were the better team and deserved to win the game. He (Poya Asbaghi) is the type of coach we needed and a coach with an identity.
“It is still early days, but we can be really proud of how we performed. It showed how far we have come in a week.”
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Hull City held Reading to a 1-1 draw, while Sheffield United's improved run of form continued with a 3-2 win away to Coventry City
