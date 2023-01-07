Ex-Barnsley star scores as League One Ipswich Town dump Rotherham United out of the FA Cup

Ipswich Town beat Rotherham United 4-1, in a game with three penalties, to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Cameron Humphreys opened the scoring for the home side just before the break, only for Conor Washington to equalise for the visitors from the spot.

However, two goals within five minutes of each other from Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo settled Ipswich, before Wes Burns’ spot-kick rounded off a satisfying afternoon for the home supporters at Portman Road.

Washington had the ball in the back of the net as he latched onto a sweeping cross from Oliver Rathbone but the effort was ruled offside and Town took the lead in the 43rd minute when Humphreys scored.

Ipswich Town's Cameron Humphreys celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game alongside Ipswich Town's Freddie Ladapo and Ipswich Town's Kayden Jackson during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA.

The visitors equalised when Washington converted from 12 yards after he had been fouled in the box by Richard Keogh.

Ladapo was pulled back in the penalty area by Wes Harding and Chaplin converted after 73 minutes, before Ladapo rounded goalkeeper Viktor Johansson five minutes later to give the League One high-flyers breathing space against their Championship opponents.

Kane Vincent-Young was tripped by Hakeem Odoffin in the penalty area in the 86th minute and Burns stepped up to convert the spot-kick and wrap up a deserved home victory.