Oakwell has played host to plenty of stars over the years.
Although Barnsley’s fortunes have been mixed since the 2010s began, the club’s fans have seen a lot of talent pull on the famous red shirt.
From academy products to loanees, an array of former Barnsley players are now plying their trade in England’s top flight.
Here are 13 players once of the Reds who are now under contract in the Premier League.
1. Harvey Barnes
Barnes gained senior experience on loan at Barnsley before establishing himself at Leicester City. He joined Newcastle United after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship. Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images
2. Ivan Toney
The Brentford marksman helped Barnsley seal promotion to the Championship in 2016 as a loanee. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
3. Carlton Morris
Morris left Barnsley for Luton Town last year, helping the Hatters clinch promotion to the top flight. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
4. John Stones
The Barnsley academy product is now a key figure under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images