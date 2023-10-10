All Sections
Ex-Barnsley stars now in the Premier League including Newcastle United, Manchester City and Brentford men

Oakwell has played host to plenty of stars over the years.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST

Although Barnsley’s fortunes have been mixed since the 2010s began, the club’s fans have seen a lot of talent pull on the famous red shirt.

From academy products to loanees, an array of former Barnsley players are now plying their trade in England’s top flight.

Here are 13 players once of the Reds who are now under contract in the Premier League.

Barnes gained senior experience on loan at Barnsley before establishing himself at Leicester City. He joined Newcastle United after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship.

1. Harvey Barnes

Barnes gained senior experience on loan at Barnsley before establishing himself at Leicester City. He joined Newcastle United after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship. Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

The Brentford marksman helped Barnsley seal promotion to the Championship in 2016 as a loanee.

2. Ivan Toney

The Brentford marksman helped Barnsley seal promotion to the Championship in 2016 as a loanee. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Morris left Barnsley for Luton Town last year, helping the Hatters clinch promotion to the top flight.

3. Carlton Morris

Morris left Barnsley for Luton Town last year, helping the Hatters clinch promotion to the top flight. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Barnsley academy product is now a key figure under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

4. John Stones

The Barnsley academy product is now a key figure under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

