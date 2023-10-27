All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Ex-Bradford City and Derby County prospect returns to full-time football with move to National League outfit

Bradford City academy graduate George Sykes-Kenworthy has made a return to full-time football, joining National League side York City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:21 BST

His move marks the end of nearly two years with Bradford (Park Avenue), where he played under former Bantams captain Mark Bower.

The 24-year-old began his career at Valley Parade, although failed to break into the first-team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spells with Derby County and Boston United followed before he established himself between the sticks at Avenue.

Most Popular
York City have completed the signing of George Sykes-Kenworthy from Bradford (Park Avenue). Image: York CityYork City have completed the signing of George Sykes-Kenworthy from Bradford (Park Avenue). Image: York City
York City have completed the signing of George Sykes-Kenworthy from Bradford (Park Avenue). Image: York City

York boss Neal Ardley said: “George is a player who I did a lot of work on during the summer, and he was somebody that when I crushed the data and watched with my own eyes, was a goalkeeper who impressed me a lot.

“We’ve had him watched live twice now by the goalkeeping department, and with the way we want to move forward, we believe he will be an exciting addition to this team.”

The stopper has joined the Minstermen for an undisclosed fee and Avenue boss Bower has insisted the sale will allow for investment in strengthening his side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “George has been superb for us over the past two years and whilst we are disappointed to lose him, there is no doubt that he deserves the chance to move back in to full time football having shown an outstanding level of consistency and maturity whilst with us.

“I am pleased that we have been able to help another young player get back into the professional game and we wish him the best of luck.

“We have secured a transfer fee for George and that, along with his wages will be available to us to invest in strengthening the team. “

Related topics:National LeagueBradfordYork CityDerby CountyPark Avenue